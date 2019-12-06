Loading articles...

RCMP charge Guelph man, 22, with terrorism offences

Last Updated Dec 6, 2019 at 12:39 pm EST

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP has laid terrorism-related charges against a 22-year-old Guelph man

Ikar Mao has been charged with participation in the activity of a terrorist group and leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

Details regarding what led to Mao’s arrest have not been released.

Cpl. Louise Savard tells 680 NEWS Mao had previously been arrested by Turkish authorities for allegedly being a part of a terrorist group, in particular one called Daesh ISIS and was held in custody, but no conviction was registered.

When asked whether public safety was ever at risk during the investigation, Cpl. Savard said “Safety measures were put in place early in the investigation to ensure public safety was not compromised.”

It’s unclear how long the investigation has been ongoing or when Mao returned from Turkey.

“I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times,” read a statement from RCMP Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage.

