Man, 40, killed in 'targeted' Hamilton shooting

A 40-year-old man has been killed in a targeted shooting early Friday morning in Hamilton.

Police say the victim was found by his wife and a neighbour lying on the road outside his home near West 4th Avenue and Richwill Road around 6:30 a.m.

Paramedics brought him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after. He has not been identified at this point.

Investigators say evidence at the scene has led them to believe the victim was targeted. An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Anyone who has video taken in the area between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. are asked to contact police.

No suspect information has been released.