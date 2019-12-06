Loading articles...

Kenney to meet Trudeau next week, discuss pipelines and equalization

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney holds a media conference at the Alberta United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will meet Tuesday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa to discuss issues ranging from pipelines to equalization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will meet Tuesday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa to discuss issues ranging from pipelines to equalization.

Kenney says he and eight of his cabinet ministers will be in the nation’s capital early next week to meet with their counterparts and push for federal co-operation to help grow the economy.

Kenney says he will bring up with Trudeau a resolution passed unanimously at the recent meeting of provincial leaders to consider changes to the fiscal stabilization fund.

The fund helps provinces facing year-over-year declines in non-resource revenues, but Alberta says it is being shortchanged due to caps tied to the size of its population.

Kenney says Alberta should receive about $2.4 billion going back to 2014, and that the federal government has not yet rejected the proposal and is open to discussing it.

The premier says he’ll also press Trudeau for a fixed completion date on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to the British Columbia coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press

