Loading articles...

High school teachers to announce next step in job action this afternoon

Last Updated Dec 6, 2019 at 11:03 am EST

Striking teachers of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation walk the picket line outside of Northern Secondary School in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Ontario’s public high school teachers are expected to announce what their next course of job action will be this afternoon.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation warned there could be further disruptions following their one-day strike on Wednesday which left hundreds of thousands of students out of school.

Any announcement will trigger a five-day notice, giving parents and school boards time to come up with alternative plans, if necessary.

On Wednesday, union president Harvey Bischof said any future job action would depend on the government’s action following the one-day walkout.

The union said the government had not put forward any constructive proposals during the latest negotiation process.

The teachers, who have been without a contract since August, are already conducting a work-to-rule campaign and say they are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

John666

F O A D

December 06, 2019 at 11:11 am
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Kids and dogs love snow!!!
Latest Weather
Read more