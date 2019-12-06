High school teachers to announce next step in job action this afternoon

Ontario’s public high school teachers are expected to announce what their next course of job action will be this afternoon.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation warned there could be further disruptions following their one-day strike on Wednesday which left hundreds of thousands of students out of school.

Any announcement will trigger a five-day notice, giving parents and school boards time to come up with alternative plans, if necessary.

On Wednesday, union president Harvey Bischof said any future job action would depend on the government’s action following the one-day walkout.

The union said the government had not put forward any constructive proposals during the latest negotiation process.

The teachers, who have been without a contract since August, are already conducting a work-to-rule campaign and say they are pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report