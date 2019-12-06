Snow hits the GTA during Friday morning commute

The trip to work and school is shaping up to be a tricky one on the roads, with several centimetres of snow expected to hit the GTA at the peak of the morning rush.

A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is in effect for the GTA including Toronto, calling for the snow to continue into the early afternoon.

The national weather agency said around five centimetres of snow are possible by midday, while some areas could get up to 10 centimetres.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said in the GTA, the snow will intensify up until 8 a.m. with reduced visibility. The snow will continue until about 10 a.m.

Taylor said the quick-moving system will bring around seven centimetres of snow for Toronto and much of the GTA. Other areas of the GTA could get 10 centimetres with lake enhancement snow.

The record snowfall for a Dec. 6 at Pearson airport was 10.2 centimetres set in 1949.