Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery fell 5.4 cents at $5.30 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.4 cents at $3.6660 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 9 cents at $2.9320 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 1.4 cents at 8.864 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.1985 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .38 cent at $1.4050 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .24 cent at .6182 a pound.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Kids and dogs love snow!!!
Latest Weather
Read more