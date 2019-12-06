Loading articles...

Final album for slain rapper XXXTentacion drops in Miami

MIAMI — Celebrities including Diplo, Playboi Carti and PnB Rock paid tribute to slain Florida rapper XXXTentacion during the week of parties surrounding Art Basel Miami.

Hundreds of fans gathered at a posthumous album release party Thursday night to be the first to hear XXXTentacion’s Bad Vibes Forever. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Noah Cyrus and Tory Lanez appear on the album.

Some fans camped out for hours to ensure entrance to the party. At midnight, the album played as emotional videos of the slain rapper played on a screen behind the stage. XXXTentacion’s mother stood onstage, hugging family and friends and occasionally dancing to the music. She said she was trying to stay positive.

Earlier in the night, Diplo took to the DJ booth as fans lined up for free tattoos and perused an outdoor museum filled with XXXTentacion memorabilia, including three wax statues, family photos and hand-written notes.

The car that XXXTentacion was last seen alive in was also on display. The 20-year-old was gunned down while leaving a motorcycle shop in 2018. His sudden death shocked fans, many of whom unleashed praise for him. Others were more critical of the troubled rapper and pointed to his multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with his death.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
Major delays on the NB DVP. Use Don Mills as an alternate.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:06 PM
Mild weather next week to bring a lot of rain and melting. Water will seep into the ground awaiting the much colder…
Latest Weather
Read more