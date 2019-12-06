Loading articles...

Evo Morales leaves Mexico on 'temporary' trip to Cuba

MEXICO CITY — A person close to the self-exiled former President Evo Morales of Bolivia said Friday that the former leader is in Cuba for a medical appointment.

The person said Morales was scheduled to see the same Cuban medical team that attended to him in Bolivia.

Mexico’s foreign relations ministry confirmed that Morales had left Friday on a “temporary”visit to Cuba.

Morales was granted political asylum in Mexico after he resigned Bolivia’s presidency following widespread protests over a disputed presidential election that he claimed to have won. He arrived in Mexico on Nov. 11 and had not left Mexico since.

E. Eduardo Castillo, The Associated Press

