Loading articles...

Dutch judge orders Nigerian piracy suspect held for 2 weeks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Nigerian man suspected of hijacking a Dutch-flagged freight ship has been handed over to Dutch authorities by South Africa and ordered jailed for two weeks while investigations continue, prosecutors said Friday.

The 29-year-old, whose identity was not released, is suspected of involvement in the hijacking of the FWN Rapide, which was sailing under a Dutch flag when armed pirates boarded it in April last year off the coast of western Africa.

Eleven of the ship’s 14-strong crew were taken hostage and held in the jungles of Nigeria and Cameroon before being released in May 2018 after the shipping company paid a ransom, the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested late last year in South Africa and flown to the Netherlands on Thursday. He appeared Friday at a behind-closed-doors hearing before an investigating judge who ordered him detained for two weeks.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:59 AM
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Kids and dogs love snow!!!
Latest Weather
Read more