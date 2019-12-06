Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Decision expected in appeal of convicted Calgary triple-murderer Douglas Garland
by The Canadian Press
Posted Dec 6, 2019 4:00 am EST
Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station in connection with the disappearance of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 14, 2014. Alberta's top court is expected to release its decision today on the conviction of a man found guilty of killing a couple and their grandson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY — Alberta’s top court is to release its decision today on the appeal filed by a man found guilty of killing a Calgary couple and their grandson.
Douglas Garland was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien five years ago.
Garland is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 75 years.
His lawyer, Alias Sanders, told the Appeal Court that the trial judge shouldn’t have allowed evidence found at Garland’s farm because police didn’t have enough to obtain a search warrant.
The couple and the boy vanished after an estate sale at the Liknes home — five-year-old Nathan was there for a sleep-over.
The victims’ bodies were never recovered, but bone fragments, burned flesh and teeth were found in ash from a burning barrel on Garland’s property.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.