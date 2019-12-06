Loading articles...

Deadly explosion in Slovakia; buildng at risk of collapse

A fire burns as a gas explosion severely damaged a 12th storey apartment building in Presov, Slovakia, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The firefighters said the explosion occurred between the ninth and 12th storey and witnesses told them several people have escaped to the roof. Authorities didn't immediately confirm any injuries or fatalities.(AP Photo/Police of Slovakia/HO)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Officials say a gas explosion in an apartment block in Slovakia has killed at least five people and others are trapped on the roof of the building. Firefighters say the explosion occurred in a 12-story building in the city of Presov shortly after noon on Friday.

