Crown wants murder verdict in death of toddler found outside Edmonton church

Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A Crown prosecutor says a man charged in the death of his 19-month old son should be found guilty of second-degree murder. Allison Downey-Damato delivered a closing statement Friday to Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Labrenz at a trial for Joey Crier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

EDMONTON — A Crown prosecutor says a man should be found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 19-month-old son.

The toddler’s lifeless body was found outside an Edmonton church in 2017.

Joey Crier, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, and his then-girlfriend were each charged in the death of Anthony Joseph Raine.

Prosecutor Allison Downey-Damato noted in her closing statement  that the defence conceded during the trial that Crier is guilty of manslaughter, because he was the primary caregiver in the months before the boy died.

She also told the judge hearing the case that trial evidence points to Crier as the perpetrator of ongoing abuse that led to Anthony’s death.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, who was Crier’s girlfriend at the time, was found guilty of manslaughter last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press

