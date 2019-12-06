Loading articles...

Anchorage police investigate man's death as homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police are investigating the death of a man at an east-side home as a homicide.

Police at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday received a report of an unconscious man in a home on east Fourth Avenue. Anchorage Fire Department responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police on Thursday said the man had suffered upper trauma to his body. The cause of the trauma is being investigated and the official cause of death has not been determined.

The name of the man who died has not been released because next of kin has not been notified.

The Associated Press

