Active shooter reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. — An active shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola has the base on lockdown, with 10 people reportedly being taken to area hospitals.

Pensacola Police spokesman Mike Wood has confirmed that law enforcement responded to the active shooter. Base spokesman Jason Bortz said both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

The Pensacola News Journal, citing scanner traffic from the Escambia County Fire and Rescue, said 10 patients are being taken to hospitals. Three medical helicopters are in route and several military ambulances have been spotted in the area.

The Associated Press