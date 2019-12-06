Loading articles...

2 children hurt in Highway 401 collision

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Two children are in the hospital following a crash on Highway 401 Friday night.

EMS said the collision happened at around 10 p.m. on the 401 near Warden Avenue.

One boy and one girl were transported from the scene by EMS.

One child had critical injuries and the other had serious injuries, EMS said.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

 

 

