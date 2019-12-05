US trade gap narrows 7.6% to $47.2 billion in October

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in October as imports fell faster than exports. The politically sensitive trade gap with China dropped.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad dropped 7.6% to $47.2 billion in October. Imports tumbled 1.7% to $254.3 billion on reduced purchases of foreign oil, cars and auto parts and pharmaceuticals. Exports dipped 0.2% to $207.1 billion on a drop in sales of soybeans and aircraft engines.

The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 1.1% to $$31.3 billion in October and is down 14.6% so far this year. The goods deficit with Mexico dropped 1.4% to $8.8 billion but is up 28% so far in 2019.

President Donald Trump, declaring persistent trade deficits a sign of U.S. economic weakness, has slapped taxes on imported steel and aluminum and hundreds of Chinese goods and has sought to replace a North American free trade pact that he says puts U.S. factories at a disadvantage to low-wage plants in Mexico.

But the trade gap is still 1.3% wider so far this year than it was in January-October 2018, despite dropping in September and October.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press