Loading articles...

UN climate talks aim to pave way for global carbon market

BERLIN — Officials at this year’s U.N. climate talks are hoping to achieve a breakthrough in long-running efforts to agree on rules for a global carbon trading system.

Economists say establishing an international market for carbon could unlock billions of dollars’ worth of investments as countries and companies seek the most cost-effective way to cut emissions.

But the issue, known in the parlance of climate diplomacy as ‘Article 6,’ has defied agreement for years.

With pressure growing from governments to resolve the deadlock, environmental campaigners say the two-week meeting in Madrid might finally result in a deal, after agreements were reached last year on almost all other parts of the rulebook governing the 2015 Paris climate accord.

Frank Jordans, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:28 AM
Flurries in the forecast again today (Dec 5) but tis the season! Tune to
Latest Weather
Read more