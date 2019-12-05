Loading articles...

Turkish committee backs contentious maritime deal with Libya

ANKARA, Turkey — The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee has endorsed a controversial deal on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean reached between Turkey and Libya’s U.N.-supported government.

The committee approved the agreement, which would give Turkey access to an economic zone across the Mediterranean, on Thursday. The parliament’s general assembly was expected to hold a final vote later in the day.

Turkey signed the agreement last week with Libya’s Tripoli-based government, led by Fayez Sarraj, which controls some of the country’s west.

The deal sparked outrage in the Libyan parliament, which is based in the east and is aligned with self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter.

The deal has also added tension to an ongoing dispute with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW approaching Bronte, two lanes are blocked with a collision involving tractor trailers. Slow from Appleby.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Lake effect snow will weaken through the morning. Heads up for system snow early Friday morning (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more