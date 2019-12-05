Loading articles...

Toronto Hydro warns customers about holiday scams

Two Toronto Hydro vehicles with the CN Tower in the background. CITYNEWS/Josef Fazio

Toronto Hydro is warning its customers to beware of scams this holiday season.

The utility says it will never threaten to disconnect power immediately because of non-payment, without contacting customers through multiple channels first.

Toronto Hydro says customers will not be asked to call a 1-800 number, or use a pre-paid card, bitcoin, or QR code to make payments.

Early this week, Toronto Hydro also warned customers about scammers going door-to-door posing as Toronto Hydro representatives and pretending to inspect meters or sell products.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Toronto Hydro and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

