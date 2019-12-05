Toronto Hydro warns customers about holiday scams

Toronto Hydro is warning its customers to beware of scams this holiday season.

The utility says it will never threaten to disconnect power immediately because of non-payment, without contacting customers through multiple channels first.

Toronto Hydro says customers will not be asked to call a 1-800 number, or use a pre-paid card, bitcoin, or QR code to make payments.

Early this week, Toronto Hydro also warned customers about scammers going door-to-door posing as Toronto Hydro representatives and pretending to inspect meters or sell products.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to Toronto Hydro and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.