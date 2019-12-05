Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto Hydro warns customers about holiday scams
by News Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2019 5:54 am EST
Two Toronto Hydro vehicles with the CN Tower in the background. CITYNEWS/Josef Fazio
Toronto Hydro is warning its customers to beware of scams this holiday season.
The utility says it will never threaten to disconnect power immediately because of non-payment, without contacting customers through multiple channels first.
Toronto Hydro says customers will not be asked to call a 1-800 number, or use a pre-paid card, bitcoin, or QR code to make payments.
Early this week, Toronto Hydro also warned customers about scammers going door-to-door posing as Toronto Hydro representatives and pretending to inspect meters or sell products.
Any suspicious activity should be reported to Toronto Hydro and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
