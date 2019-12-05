Loading articles...

Supreme Court won't hear appeal from former Nazi death squad member

Last Updated Dec 5, 2019 at 10:36 am EST

The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an elderly man whose Canadian citizenship was revoked for lying about his membership in a Second World War Nazi death squad.

Helmut Oberlander, who was born in Ukraine, has been fighting federal efforts to rescind his citizenship and deport him since 1995.

The retired real-estate developer from Waterloo, Ont., was a member of a Nazi squad that slaughtered thousands of civilians, mostly Jews, in German-occupied Ukraine during the Second World War.

The 95-year-old Oberlander says he was conscripted into duty as a teenager and that the penalty for desertion was execution.

He insists he served as a translator and never participated in any atrocities.

As usual, the Supreme Court did not provide any reasons for its decision today.

