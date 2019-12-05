Loading articles...

Soldotna man dies in rollover crash into water along highway

COOPER LANDING, Alaska — A 54-year-old Soldotna man died in a one-car crash on the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing.

Alaska State Troopers say Robert Scott was killed Wednesday morning when his sport utility vehicle left the roadway near Mile 53.

The SUV rolled and came to rest on its top in a body of water.

Troopers took a call on the crash shortly after 7:45 a.m. Emergency responders found Scott’s body in the SUV.

He was declared dead at the scene by the members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s Central Emergency Services dive team.

The state medical examiner will investigate to determine cause of death.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 51 minutes ago
SB DVP approaching Gerrard, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:59 AM
Give yourself lots of extra time Friday morning ❄️❄️
Latest Weather
Read more