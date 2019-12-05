Soldotna man dies in rollover crash into water along highway

COOPER LANDING, Alaska — A 54-year-old Soldotna man died in a one-car crash on the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing.

Alaska State Troopers say Robert Scott was killed Wednesday morning when his sport utility vehicle left the roadway near Mile 53.

The SUV rolled and came to rest on its top in a body of water.

Troopers took a call on the crash shortly after 7:45 a.m. Emergency responders found Scott’s body in the SUV.

He was declared dead at the scene by the members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s Central Emergency Services dive team.

The state medical examiner will investigate to determine cause of death.

The Associated Press