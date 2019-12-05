Loading articles...

2nd suspect arrested in Scarborough hit-and-run that injured toddler

Last Updated Dec 5, 2019 at 7:12 am EST

Derek Desousa, 34, (left) and Jeremiah Cook, 40, (right) wanted in connection with a hit-anr-run in Scarborough on Oct. 13, 2019. Cook was arrested on Nov. 28. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The hunt for a second suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough that injured two women and a toddler is over.

Toronto police say 34-year-old Derek DeSousa has been arrested. He was wanted on charges including two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Further details on his arrest are expected to be released on Thursday.

On the morning of Oct. 13, in the area of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue, a grey SUV allegedly ran a red light, mounted a sidewalk and hit three members of the same family.

The three people struck — a 57-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and a 20-month-old boy — were seriously injured.

The little boy’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but he’s expected to recover.

DeSousa was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time.

The vehicle involved, a Dodge Journey, was located on the same day of the incident, abandoned in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Road.

A second man, Jeremiah Cook, 40, of Toronto, was arrested last week and faces five charges, including obstructing police and failing to remain at the scene of a crash causing bodily harm.

It’s alleged Cook was in the vehicle at the time and fled the scene after the incident.

