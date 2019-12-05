Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi Aramco plans $25.6B share sale in biggest ever IPO
by Aya Batrawy, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 5, 2019 2:23 pm EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabian state-owned oil company Aramco says it will sell its shares at 32 riyals ($8.53) each, laying the groundwork for a $25.6 billion IPO, the biggest ever.
The figure released Thursday means Aramco would be valued at $1.7 trillion, more than both Microsoft and Apple.
The record holder for the biggest IPO is Chinese conglomerate and e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which raised $25 billion in its first few days of trading in 2014. In comparison, Facebook raised $16 billion in its 2012 IPO.
Aramco is selling a 1.5% stake in the company, or what is 3 billion shares. The company is selling 0.5% to individual investors, who are Saudi citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, and 1% to institutional investors.
