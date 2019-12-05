Loading articles...

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in retaliatory move

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Russia has expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in retaliation for the expulsion of one of its own diplomats from Bulgaria.

Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said Thursday that the country’s ambassador in Moscow had been informed that the diplomat must leave Russia within 24 hours, in line to diplomatic protocols.

The foreign ministry added that Moscow cited the “principle of reciprocity” for the expulsion.

In October, Bulgaria expelled a Russian diplomat over spying allegations and also declined a visa to the incoming defence attache at the Russian embassy in Sofia.

Bulgaria, a member of NATO and the European Union, was a loyal ally of Moscow during the communist era and Russia is still its biggest energy supplier.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:14 AM
NB 400 Approaching Mckay, two left lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Radar up to 6:49am Dec 5. Lake effect snow bands will weaken through the morning (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more