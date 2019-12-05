Loading articles...

Robbery leads to chase with stolen UPS truck, shootout

MIAMI — A South Florida jewelry store robbery near Miami set off a cross-county chase Thursday in a stolen UPS truck that ended in a shootout on a busy road, police said.

A shootout occurred at a Regent Jewelers in the Miracle Mile area of Coral Gables that led to a woman being shot and wounded, Police Chief Edward Hudak Jr. said during a news conference.

The robbers fled the area and carjacked the UPS truck, along with the driver, police said. They headed north toward Broward County, where the chase ended in a shootout with police.

It wasn’t known whether anyone else was shot.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching York Mills - police are blocking a piece of the right lane because of a stalled vehicle on the s…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:26 PM
Meteorologist ⁦@CityNatasha⁩ tells us why downtown #Toronto may get the heaviest snow Friday morning ⁦
Latest Weather
Read more