Robbery leads to chase with stolen UPS truck, shootout

MIAMI — A South Florida jewelry store robbery near Miami set off a cross-county chase Thursday in a stolen UPS truck that ended in a shootout on a busy road, police said.

A shootout occurred at a Regent Jewelers in the Miracle Mile area of Coral Gables that led to a woman being shot and wounded, Police Chief Edward Hudak Jr. said during a news conference.

The robbers fled the area and carjacked the UPS truck, along with the driver, police said. They headed north toward Broward County, where the chase ended in a shootout with police.

It wasn’t known whether anyone else was shot.

The Associated Press