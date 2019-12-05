Loading articles...

Portugal resists US appeal to bar Huawei from 5G network bid

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, shakes hands with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva at the Foreign Ministry in Lisbon Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LISBON, Portugal — Senior Portuguese officials have told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo they won’t exclude Chinese companies from competing in a planned public tender for the country’s next-generation 5G wireless network.

It is the latest move by a European Union country resisting U.S. efforts to persuade allies they should shun Huawei’s bids for 5G mobile network contracts.

Pompeo warned at a news conference Thursday with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva that the Chinese government “won’t hesitate” to use Huawei as a back door to confidential data.

But Santos Silva said 5G operators will have to abide by strict regulations and that all foreign investment is welcome.

Portugal is one of the EU’s, and NATO’s, smaller members and keen to attract investors.

Pompeo also met with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

