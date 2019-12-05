Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
PM: Israel has ‘full right’ to annex strategic Jordan Valley
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 5, 2019 1:41 pm EST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is greeted by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, right, as he arrives for their meeting at the Sao Bento palace in Lisbon Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
LISBON, Portugal — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country has the “full right” to annex the Jordan Valley.
Netanyahu said his proposal to annex the strategic part of the occupied West Bank was discussed during a late-night meeting in Lisbon, Portugal with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Netanyahu said he told Pompeo it was Israel’s “full right to do so, if we choose so.”
Netanyahu also said they agreed to move forward with plans for a joint defence treaty.
Netanyahu, beleaguered by a corruption indictment and political instability at home, is promoting the two initiatives as a rationale for his staying in office.
The Trump administration has already delivered a number of landmark victories to Netanyahu, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights.