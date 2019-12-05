Loading articles...

Plane diverted to Denver because of disruptive passenger

DENVER — A Frontier Airlines plane was diverted to Denver after a passenger became disruptive during the flight, airline officials said Thursday.

Law enforcement officers removed the passenger Wednesday evening when the plane travelling from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Las Vegas landed at Denver International Airport, Frontier said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what the passenger was doing to disrupt the flight or whether the person was taken into custody.

The flight plane stayed in Denver a little over an hour and arrived in Las Vegas just after midnight Thursday, according to the website FlightAware.

The Associated Press

