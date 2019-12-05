Loading articles...

Ontario high schools re-open as teachers return to class after one-day strike

Last Updated Dec 5, 2019 at 5:39 am EST

Ontario’s public high school teachers are expected to be back in class on Thursday following a one-day strike.

But the union representing them says Wednesday’s walkout could be the first of many if the government doesn’t change course in contract talks.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, which represents about 60,000 public high school teachers and support workers, says it is pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

The teachers are already conducting a work-to-rule campaign and say they would give five days’ notice before any further labour action.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce called the one-day strike unacceptable and urged the union to take part in private mediation.

Lecce has also said the union must bring new proposals to the bargaining table, not just reject the government’s offer.

Related Stories

'There's a possibility of further disruption': Union president says after 1-day teachers' strikeOntario public high school teachers on one-day strike
|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW approaching Bronte, two lanes are blocked with a collision involving tractor trailers. Slow from Appleby.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Lake effect snow will weaken through the morning. Heads up for system snow early Friday morning (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more