Loading articles...

Officials investigating aggregate spill in Detroit River

DETROIT — Michigan officials are investigating a spill of an unknown amount of construction aggregate material into the Detroit River from an industrial site with a history of environmental contamination.

The release happened Nov. 26 at the Detroit Bulk Storage property, Nick Assendelft, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Thursday. The company stores and provides material for road construction, according to its website.

A person who answered the phone at the company declined to comment. But Assendelft said the owner told the agency “there was some material that ended up in the river” after an apparent collapse of a dock or shoreline.

The state agency plans to inspect the site from a boat Friday and will use a drone for an aerial view if weather allows, he said.

The site formerly was occupied by the Revere Copper and Brass Corp., which produced uranium parts and was a subcontractor for the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II, according to U.S. Department of Energy documents.

Assendelft said river sediments in the area are tested periodically.

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency spokeswoman said surveys of the site in the 1980s detected no radiation above background levels.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 app. Bayview.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:26 PM
Meteorologist ⁦@CityNatasha⁩ tells us why downtown #Toronto may get the heaviest snow Friday morning ⁦
Latest Weather
Read more