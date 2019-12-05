Loading articles...

North Korea threatens to resume calling Trump ‘dotard’

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea is threatening to resume insults of U.S. President Donald Trump and consider him a “dotard” if he keeps using words that provoke the North.

North Korean 1st Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the comments on Thursday, days after Trump spoke of a possible military option toward the North and resumed calling its leader, Kim Jong Un, “rocket man.”

Choe says her ministry “cannot contain its displeasure” over Trump’s comments.

She says Trump will “again show the senility of a dotard” if he continues to make such comments and shows that he is intentionally provoking North Korea.

The development comes as prospects dim for a resumption of nuclear diplomacy between the two countries.

The Associated Press

