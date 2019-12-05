Loading articles...

Moon calls for Chinese role in denuclearizing North Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Wang arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for his first visit in four years amid efforts to patch up relations damaged by Seoul's decision to host a U.S. anti-missile system that Beijing perceives as a security threat. (Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean President Moon Jae-in says the global diplomatic push to defuse the nuclear standoff with North Korea is at a “critical crossroads” and has called for China to continue serving a “positive role” in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and stabilizing peace.

Moon made the comments on Thursday during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. He made his first visit in four years amid efforts to patch up relations damaged by South Korea’s deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system China perceives as a security threat.

U.S.-led nuclear negotiations with North Korea have faltered over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued an end-of-year deadline for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage the diplomacy.

