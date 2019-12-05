Loading articles...

Layup of ferry Aurora to affect more than 20 workers

JUNEAU, Alaska — The state ferry system said Thursday that more than 20 employees will be affected by the expected, long-term layup of the Aurora.

The state transportation department, in a release, said about 24 employees will be relieved of duties effective Jan. 14.

The department previously said it did not have money for repair work to both the Aurora and the LeConte and opted to move ahead with repairs to the LeConte. It said repair work on the Aurora would be more expensive and take longer.

The LeConte is expected to return to service May 15, according to the ferry system, while the Aurora is being prepared for long-term layup in Ketchikan.

The Associated Press

