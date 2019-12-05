Loading articles...

Journalists rally to denounce threats to Pakistani newspaper

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani journalists and rights activists have rallied in support of a leading newspaper in Islamabad and elsewhere, days after Islamists gathered at the newspaper, threatening staff and demanding its editor be hanged.

At Thursday’s rally, activists and journalists condemned this week’s besieging of English-language newspaper Dawn’s office in Islamabad.

They criticized the anti-newspaper protesters who want editor Zaffar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon hanged for reporting that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin.”

The Islamists’ threats at their rally Tuesday outside Dawn’s office were condemned by international media watchdogs and Pakistani journalists who say the protesters blocked the entrance to the building that houses the newspaper and its sister TV channel, Dawn TV.

No arrests have been made so far.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
WB Gardiner west of Jameson, the centre lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:45 AM
Lake effect snow bands will continue to weaken. Just a few flurries for Toronto and the GTA today then heads up for…
Latest Weather
Read more