Indonesia to fire airline CEO over smuggling accusation

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s state-owned enterprise minister says he will fire and seek the prosecution of the head of the national airline after he was implicated in the smuggling of a Harley Davidson motorcycle into the country on a new jet.

The minister, Erick Thohir, said Thursday a government investigation found Garuda Indonesia President and CEO Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra was involved in the attempt to import the motorcycle on a new Airbus A330-900 without declaring it.

A Garuda spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment on the accusations against Danadiputra.

Danadiputra and other airline executives were on the Nov. 16 flight.

Customs officials found the bike and other goods when the flight arrived in Jakarta.

Thohir said the state could have lost up to 1.5 billion rupiah ($107,200) in import taxes.

The Associated Press

