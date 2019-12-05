Holiday spirit in Toronto: weekend guide

Christmas Day is less than three weeks away and there is so much joy awaiting everyone in the city this weekend. Below are some events taking place, including Santa himself who will be making an appearance in another parade.

Events

Giving back with movies

Celebrating the holidays isn’t just about spending time with family but about giving back to the community. This weekend, why not do that all while taking in some classic Christmas films. On Saturday morning, various Cineplex locations across the GTA will be taking part in Community Day where you and your loved ones can take in a free movie for a good cause. Popcorn, drinks and candy will also be on sale for a reasonable price. All proceeds go to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada. Screenings will include National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, Polar Express and Elf. It could be the perfect way to keep the kids busy while you go and start all that Christmas shopping. For more details on which theatres will be taking part and screening times, click here.

A holiday fair in the square

Skating, shopping, hot chocolate and a huge Christmas tree — these are everything you’ll find this weekend at Nathan Phillip’s Square’s Holiday Fair. This could be the perfect place to buy that unique item you’ve been looking for! And it’ll be fun for the whole family with rides and games for the kids. Grab a quick bite at one of the many vendors or stop by for a quick evening drink at the wine bar. It’s a little bit of everything for everyone celebrating the holidays this year. The Holiday Fair starts on Saturday and runs until Dec. 23.

Santa comes to Etobicoke

What better way to kick off the Christmas season with a visit from the big man himself. The Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade brings bands, floats and even Santa himself to Etobicoke on Saturday. With the Mississauga and Burlington Santa Claus parades snowed out last weekend, this could be the perfect place to bring the little ones. And after the parade, head to Colonel Sam Smith Park for a Skate With Santa! Of course, with a parade comes road closures. Lake Shore Boulevard West from Royal York Road to Thirty Seventh Street will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to noon. Other closures will also be in effect for the parade formation, click here for a list.

Paper lovers paradise

If you love books and all things paper, head down to the Bound Book Arts Fair on Sunday. The fair is being held at the Arts & Letters Club on Elm Street near Yonge and Dundas. Check out artists prints and book, handmade paper, stationary, and cards. For those too young to remember the days before computers, there was such a thing as the typewriter. There will be several antique typewrites on display by collector Martin Howard.

Christmas at the Barns

Have you been making a list and checking it twice? If you haven’t made your gift-giving list yet, there is no time like the present. And then you can take the list to the Holiday Market at the Barns on Sunday, where you will find vendors selling artisanal goods. You can make it a family event since there will be a kids craft area and hot chocolate to warm them up. There will also be live music and a holiday bar for the adults to enjoy.

Transit

Partial Line 1 closure

What would a weekend be without a partial subway closure? But the work has to be done. This weekend, subways won’t be running between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations for signal upgrades. Shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service will be available.