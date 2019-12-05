Loading articles...

Cyprus to launch Hague court case over Turkey’s gas drilling

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The president of Cyprus says authorities are launching legal action at the International Court of Justice in the Hague against Turkey’s exploratory gas drilling inside Cypriot waters.

President Nicos Anastasiades said Thursday this is part of his government’s pledge to use “all legal means” at its disposal to defend the sovereign rights of ethnically divided Cyprus.

He said Turkey has been notified of the legal action through its embassy in the Greek capital, adding that difficulties may crop up.

Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, has been drilling in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights since July.

Ankara claims almost half of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and says it’s acting to defend its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves.

The Associated Press

