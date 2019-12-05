Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Clashes erupt in southern Yemen after deal with separatists
by Ahmed Al-Haj, The Associated Press
Posted Dec 5, 2019 6:42 am EST
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials say clashes in the country’s south between Saudi-backed Yemeni government troops and separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates killed a separatist commander.
It’s the first fighting since the two sides signed a power-sharing deal last month to end their infighting that erupted over the summer.
The officials say the clashes erupted on Thursday as government forces advanced toward Zinjibar, the Abyan provincial capital. Separatists seeking to push them back erected barricades around the city and set fire to military vehicles.
The clashes killed separatist commander Salem Awad al-Sahami and wounded seven secessionist fighters. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.
The violence cast uncertainty over a Saudi-brokered truce that ended infighting between the nominal allies in the Saudi-led coalition’s war against Iran-allied Houthi rebels.