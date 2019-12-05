Loading articles...

China says US must cut tariffs in trade deal

BEIJING — China’s government says the United States must roll back punitive tariffs on Chinese goods if the two sides reach a trade deal.

The comments Thursday by a Commerce Ministry spokesman indicated Beijing is sticking to its demand for a tariff cut as another a possible increase on Dec. 15 approaches with no agreement.

President Donald Trump announced a “Phase 1” agreement in October but the two sides have yet to agree on details.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said, “China believes that if the two parties reach a ‘Phase 1,’ tariffs should be reduced accordingly.”

Global financial markets tumbled this week after Trump cast doubt on whether an agreement can be reached this year.

The Associated Press

