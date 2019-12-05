Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CEO of Alabama Space & Rocket Center to resign
by The Associated Press
Posted Dec 5, 2019 4:22 pm EST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The chief executive of one of Alabama’s top tourist attractions, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, is resigning after nine years.
The Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission, which oversees the space museum, announced Thursday that Deborah Barnhart will step down effective Dec. 31.
Located near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, the state-owned museum includes artifacts dating back to the dawn of the space age. It also is the home of Space Camp, which gives students a hands-on experience with science and technology.
Named CEO in 2010, Barnhart is pursuing other projects elsewhere but will retain a home in Huntsville, a statement said.
Barnhart will assist in hiring a replacement, and chief financial officer Louie Ramirez will serve as the interim chief executive.
The Associated Press
