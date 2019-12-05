Loading articles...

CEO of Alabama Space & Rocket Center to resign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The chief executive of one of Alabama’s top tourist attractions, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, is resigning after nine years.

The Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission, which oversees the space museum, announced Thursday that Deborah Barnhart will step down effective Dec. 31.

Located near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, the state-owned museum includes artifacts dating back to the dawn of the space age. It also is the home of Space Camp, which gives students a hands-on experience with science and technology.

Named CEO in 2010, Barnhart is pursuing other projects elsewhere but will retain a home in Huntsville, a statement said.

Barnhart will assist in hiring a replacement, and chief financial officer Louie Ramirez will serve as the interim chief executive.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: One collision remains SB 404 south of Steeles - HOV and left lane blocked, delay from the 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Meteorologist ⁦@CityNatasha⁩ tells us why downtown #Toronto may get the heaviest snow Friday morning ⁦
Latest Weather
Read more