Loading articles...

Bosnian lawmakers break deadlock and appoint prime minister

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnian lawmakers have appointed a new prime minister, paving the way for the formation of a government more than a year after a general election.

The members of Bosnia’s parliament on Thursday voted 29 to 8 to approve Bosnian Serb politician Zoran Tegeltija as the new head of the Council of Ministers, which is Bosnia’s de-facto government.

Tegeltija is set next to pick his ministerial team. All those tapped for office will need parliamentary approval before the new government formally takes office.

Tageltija’s candidacy was put forward last month by Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency, a move that ended a post-election stalemate caused by disagreements over the level of co-operation with NATO.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
WB Gardiner west of Jameson, the centre lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:45 AM
Lake effect snow bands will continue to weaken. Just a few flurries for Toronto and the GTA today then heads up for…
Latest Weather
Read more