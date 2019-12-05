Loading articles...

Authorities say at least 28 killed in landslides in Burundi

NAIROBI, Kenya — Authorities in Burundi say at least 28 people have been killed in landslides after heavy rains and that toll could grow with many people missing.

A local official in Mugina commune, Desire Ndagijimana says 28 bodies have been counted in Rukombe and Nyempundu in Cibitoke province in the northwest.

Ndagijimana said Thursday that many other people might be in the ruins of their homes.

Burundi’s security ministry in a Twitter post confirms 26 people dead, with 10 missing and seven others injured.

Several countries in East Africa have reported deadly flooding and landslides in recent weeks of unusually heavy rains, with more in the forecast for the region.

The Associated Press

