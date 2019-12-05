Loading articles...

7 dead, 13 injured in China fireworks factory explosion

BEIJING — Authorities in central China say seven people have been killed and 13 injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan province.

The Liuyang city government says the blast occurred Wednesday morning due to ‘’ïllegal production.”

Such accidents are common, especially in the runup to the Lunar New Year, which this year falls on Jan. 25.

The government says factory managers have been detained for questioning and a team formed to investigate the accident.

Authorities on Thursday ordered all fireworks production in the city suspended.

The Associated Press

