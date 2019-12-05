Loading articles...

1 person dead after being struck on QEW in Oakville

One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Fort Erie-bound QEW in Oakville.

Provincial police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. Thursday night to the highway near Dorval Road.

Police say it’s still unclear why the pedestrian was on the highway.

The truck driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

All lanes of the highway are blocked until further notice as police conduct an investigation.

 

