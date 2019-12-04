Loading articles...

Virginia firefighter fatally shot while shielding her child

RICHMOND, Va. — Police say a Virginia fire lieutenant killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting was not the intended target and was trying to protect one of her children when she was shot.

Richmond fire Lt. Ashley Nicole Berry was celebrating Thanksgiving at the home of her boyfriend’s family in Hopewell and was getting ready to leave when she was hit by gunfire.

Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that Berry was struck when a gunman fired at an adjacent home. Afzal said the 33-year-old mother of three was shielding her child when the gunfire started.

Police said a silver or gold SUV was seen leaving the area.

During a news conference at fire headquarters Tuesday, Berry’s family pleaded with the public to provide leads to investigators.

