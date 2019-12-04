Loading articles...

US warship seizes suspected Iran missile parts set for Yemen

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say a Navy warship has seized a “significant cache” of suspected Iranian guided missile parts headed to rebels in Yemen.

The officials say this is the first time that such sophisticated missile components have been seized en route to the war in Yemen. The seizure from a small boat by the U.S. Navy and a U.S. Coast Guard boarding team happened last Wednesday in the northern Arabian Sea and the weapons have been linked to Iran.

Officials say the incident illustrates the continuing illegal smuggling of weapons to Houthi rebels and comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran is the main topic. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive military mission.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB Mavis ramp to EB 407 has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:28 AM
Mist and drizzle across the GTA today with snow squall watches in effect for Newmarket and Northern York Region. U…
Latest Weather
Read more