Loading articles...

Toronto stock index climbs along with U.S. markets as crude jumps, fears ease

A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index rose in late-morning trading along with U.S. markets as oil prices rose and trade fears eased.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.03 points at 16,940.21, led by the energy sector.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.02 points at 27,683.83. The S&P 500 index was up 20.14 points at 3,113.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 48.10 points at 8,568.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.58 cents US compared with an average of 75.18 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up US$2.34 at US$58.44 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 4.3 cents at US$2.398 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$6.40 at US$1,478.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$2.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:16 AM
EB 401 Ramp to the NB 427, the right lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:28 AM
Mist and drizzle across the GTA today with snow squall watches in effect for Newmarket and Northern York Region. U…
Latest Weather
Read more