Tory proposes 1% increase to City Building Fund for transit, affordable housing

Last Updated Dec 4, 2019 at 11:36 am EST

Mayor John Tory speaks to the media after announcing the proposed plan to increase the City Building Fund 1% in 2020 and 2021, Nov. 4, 2019. CITYNEWS

Toronto homeowners could see their property taxes rise as the City of Toronto looks to invest in transit and affordable housing.

Mayor John Tory is proposing an increase in the City Building Fund, which would see one per cent added on to the existing 0.5 per cent levy in 2020 and 2021.

“By approving an increase in this levy, which I will propose to the council, one per cent more, and extending it over the next five years, we can raise needed funds that will be dedicated to improving our existing transit system and building more affordable housing across our city,” Tory said on Wednesday.

The City said this increase would cost the average Toronto household $43 more a year.

Tory acknowledged that this is never a popular solution but he feels the people of Toronto understand the long-term goals the city wants to achieve.

“Any time you ask people to pay more, this is obviously something that is challenging in the context of governments and the people who lead them and the people who pay the bills,” Tory said.

“But I think the people of Toronto understand the need to protect the success we’ve achieved, to support people people who need support by building transit to give them access to opportunity, by making sure we have an adequate supply of affordable housing.”

The money from the increased levy would help fund the city’s new 10-year, $23.4 billion action plan that would approve 40,000 affordable housing units, as well as go toward the TTC’s state of good repair.

“It will help raise the approximately $5 billion we need to invest in new subways, new subway signal systems, new streetcars, and station upgrades as part of the almost $30-billion transit agreement with the province,” Tory said.

The proposal will be presented when city council meets on Dec. 17.

