Toronto police make 4th arrest in case of alleged violent abduction, robbery

Toronto police have made a fourth arrest in the case of a 21-year-old man who was allegedly abducted, assaulted, robbed and forced to empty his bank account last month.

Police arrested Adisoon Admoon, 20, of Mississauga, on Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 16 incident that occurred in the area of St. George and Willcocks streets.

Admoon faces charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery and assault by choking.

The charges mirror those against 21-year-old Toronto woman Tanika Galloway, who was previously arrested.

Daeshawn Grant, 18, of Toronto, and Kaelin Sankar, 21, of Mississauga, were charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, accessory after the fact and three counts each of using a credit card obtained by crime.

Police are still searching for two suspects — Arthur McLean, 19, of Toronto, and a sixth suspect they believe is between the ages of 20 and 25.

Investigators say there may be more victims, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.