Loading articles...

Tennessee woman says neighbour killed her fiance over feud

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman says her fiance was killed by their next-door neighbour during a longstanding dispute that began over who was allowed to mow the grass between their homes.

In a video posted to Facebook this month, 43-year-old Davey Roach Jr. said he was concerned about his neighbour who always carried a gun and had a security camera surveying his house, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Roach complained to Rocky Top police saying George Patterson, 67, had repeatedly threatened his family. Four days later, Patterson shot Roach to death following another argument in front of their homes, authorities said.

Patterson must now undergo a psychiatric evaluation to see if he is fit to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge, an Anderson County judge ruled Tuesday.

Roach’s fiance, Felicia Adkins, told the newspaper a feud between the men had been escalating for more than a year after the two began fighting over a strip of land between their homes. Adkins said Patterson claimed the land and told Roach to stay off his property.

Patterson admitted to firing his gun on Nov. 23, but says he aimed at the ground near Roach, according to an arrest warrant written by a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.

Patterson has a hearing scheduled for March.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
WB Gardiner west of Spadina, the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:05 AM
Snow squall 👀WATCH👀continues for Barrie to Newmarket, Georgina to Uxbridge for today (Dec4) and tonight. For Toront…
Latest Weather
Read more